Make 2023 trends your own with tips from Janie Medley 

Janie Medley joins us with a few tips and style inspiration to make the most of the latest trends.
Posted at 1:45 PM, Jan 26, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- As fashion month continues, we are seeing all that's hot and happening in 2023. Janie Medley joins us with a few tips and style inspiration to make the most of the latest trends. For more style inspo you can visit medleystyle.com and follow @Medleystyle on Instagram and TikTok.

