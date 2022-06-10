Made in Virginia: Sunday Table Co.

RICHMOND, Va. -- Two talented best friends since middle school are illustrating their way through RVA...and beyond! Their playful prints are featured on magnets, mugs, stickers and cards. Virginia Koontz and Emilie White are the co-owners of Sunday Table Co. They spoke with our Evanne Armour about the inspiration behind their work. Click here to visit their Etsy shop and click here to follow them on Instagram.
