MADD Richmond Invites Community to Annual “Move with MADD” Walk

RICHMOND, Va. -- Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) is encouraging the Richmond community to come together for the annual Move with MADD Richmond Walk on Saturday, September 26th, at Dorey Park in Henrico.

The event raises awareness about the dangers of impaired driving and honors those impacted by crashes involving alcohol, drugs, marijuana, or multiple substances.

Move with MADD Richmond Walk

Dorey Park, Henrico

Saturday, September 26th

Registration begins at 8 a.m.

Walk begins at 9 a.m.

For more information or to register, visit:

give.madd.org/richmondwalk

804-353-7121

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY MOTHERS AGAINST DRUNK DRIVING*}