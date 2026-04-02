Mad Hatter Art & Design Auction Returns April 24 at The Branch Museum of Design

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Branch Museum of Design is bringing back its whimsical Mad Hatter Art & Design Auction for the fourth year, and it’s bigger than ever! Set for Wednesday, April 24 from 6–9 p.m., this lively garden party fundraiser blends silent and live auctions, live music, drinks, and plenty of community spirit — all to benefit the museum’s exhibitions and programs.

This year’s auction features curated artwork from across the U.S. and Europe, with a sneak peek exhibition leading up to the event where you can preview — and even purchase — your favorite pieces before auction night.

In addition, the museum will host a free Easter Open House on Easter Sunday, offering complimentary lemonade, cookies, and admission to visitors as part of Richmond’s beloved Easter on Parade tradition.