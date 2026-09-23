Lucy Corr Hosts Community Care Fair & Birthday Celebration

RICHMOND, Va. -- Lucy Corr Senior Living is inviting the community to celebrate connection, compassion, and community spirit at the annual Lucy Corr Care Fair and Birthday Celebration on Saturday, October 3rd, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in Chesterfield.

The family-friendly event will take place at:

Lucy Corr Senior Living

6800 Lucy Corr Boulevard

Chesterfield, VA

CEO Michael Cunningham explained that the celebration is designed to reconnect the wider community with Lucy Corr residents and staff following the isolation many experienced during the pandemic. Residents from independent living, assisted living, and nursing care communities are encouraged to participate and engage with visitors throughout the day.

For more information give them a call at 804-748-1511 or visit their website . Connect on Facebook too!

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY LUCY CORR SENIOR LIVING AND THE LUCY CORR FOUNDATION*}