Living Your Best Life: Easter Egg Hunt

RICHMOND, Va. -- Dr. Monica Ball, Founder and CEO of Real Talk with Monica and Rising Toward Success Inc., and Johanna Gutierrez, Sales Manager of Virginia Medicare of Anthem HealthKeepers, tell Bill all the details of the Living Your Best Life Senior and Youth Easter Egg Hunt happening this Saturday. The event takes place at Eastern Henrico Recreation Center, 1440 North Laburnum Avenue from 1-5p on April 8th. In addition to the fun, seniors can learn about healthy eating, saving energy and the Medicare/Medicaid benefits offered through Anthem. For more information, please call 805-310-5055. The event is free, but you can register here . You can follow Real Talk with Monica on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter .

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY REAL TALK WITH MONICA, LLC, RISING TOWARD SUCCESS, INC. AND DOMINION ENERGY*}

