Listen local with HearRVA

RICHMOND, Va. -- HearRVA is connecting local artists to communities and resources essential for launching, promoting and developing their music career. Today we welcomed a friend, colleague and founders of the platform, Elijah Hendricks and his wife, Rian who shared a bit more behind HearRVA. For more information, visit the HearRVA website.
Posted at 12:41 PM, Nov 11, 2021
