Watch
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Listen local with HearRVA

items.[0].videoTitle
Today we welcomed a friend, colleague and founders of the platform, Elijah Hendricks and his wife, Rian who shared a bit more behind HearRVA.
Posted at 12:41 PM, Nov 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-11 12:41:49-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- HearRVA is connecting local artists to communities and resources essential for launching, promoting and developing their music career. Today we welcomed a friend, colleague and founders of the platform, Elijah Hendricks and his wife, Rian who shared a bit more behind HearRVA. For more information, visit the HearRVA website.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!