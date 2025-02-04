Lisa Dance and her insight on improving customer experience 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Lisa Dance, UX Researcher and founder of ServiceEase joined us to share her insight and new book, Today is the Perfect Day to Improve Customer Experiences. Meet her at an upcoming author showcase happening February 10th at 6 pm at the Libby Mill Library. For more information, visit her website.
