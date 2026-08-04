Linen at the Kliffe Returns August 15th to support Youth Mentorship & Scholarships

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi is inviting the community to an evening of style, music, and purpose at “Linen at the Kliffe” on Saturday, August 15th, from 6 to 10 p.m. at the beautiful Virginia Cliffe Inn in Richmond.

Most importantly, proceeds from the event will benefit the chapter’s Guide Right and Kappa League youth mentoring programs, which help high school students develop leadership skills and prepare for future success. Funds will also support scholarships for local youth.