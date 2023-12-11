Watch Now
Lily Bean’s Hot Cocoa Bombs

Jill Donaldson with Lily Bean stopped by to share how to make these fun and delicious creations.
RICHMOND, Va. -- Nothing’s better than Hot Cocoa on a cold winter day! Jill Donaldson with Lily Bean stopped by to share how to make these fun and delicious creations. For more information, visit their website.

