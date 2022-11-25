Light-up the holiday season at the 2022 Illuminate Light Show

RICHMOND, Va. --The Illuminate Light Show returns for another year! Santa Claus himself stopped by and shared more about the event coming up at Meadow Event Park in Doswell!

Join in the fun and support Mason’s Toy Box, an organization providing gifts for children experiencing medical hardships. The show opens today and runs every evening now, beginning at 5 p.m., now through December 14th. Bring at least one new, unwrapped toy and receive $5.00 off admission. For more information, visit the website .

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE ILLUMINATE LIGHT SHOW}

