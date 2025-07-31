Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Liberation Church’s “Kindness 62” Campaign  

RICHMOND, Va. -- Pastor Sonny Hoge and Angela Drayton of Liberation Church stopped by to share more about “Kindness 62” and their day of service happening on August 3rd. For more information visit the Liberation Church website.

