Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Let’s Sip Juices

Today, Brittany Coleman, owner of Let’s Sip Juices stopped by to share her juices with us.
Posted at 1:07 PM, Jun 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-27 13:07:01-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Juicing is a great way to work in those extra fruits and veggies. Today, Brittany Coleman, owner of Let’s Sip Juices stopped by to share her juices with us. Check her out locally or online.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!