Lemon-Goat Cheese Straws from the 2021 Southern Living Christmas Cookbook

Today, Kerry Blumberg, Executive Director of the Richmond chapter of Ronald McDonald House Charity stopped by the show to share some of her favorite recipes from the book over the years, including Lemon-Goat Cheese Straws.
Posted at 2:29 PM, Nov 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-10 14:29:27-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- For over 20 years Dillards and Ronald McDonald House Charities have teamed up to provide aid to families in need through the sale of Southern Living Christmas Cookbook. Today, Kerry Blumberg, Executive Director of the Richmond chapter of Ronald McDonald House Charity stopped by the show to share some of her favorite recipes from the book over the years, including Lemon-Goat Cheese Straws.

Purchase the 2021 Southern Living Cookbook Now at two area locations Dillard's Short Pump and Dillard's Stony Point. For more information, visit their website.

