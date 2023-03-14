Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Lemon Dill Chicken 

Health coach, Erika Schlick shows us how to make lemon dill chicken.
Posted at 1:44 PM, Mar 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-14 13:44:14-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Lemon and dill are the perfect additions to your meat and fish. Health coach, Erika Schlick shows us how to make lemon dill chicken. For this recipe and more visit her website.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!