Lemon Blueberry Loaf from Erika Schlick

RICHMOND, Va. -- Blueberry and lemon are the perfect spring/summer flavor combination. Health food blogger and author Erika Schlick shares her recipe for a Blueberry Lemon Loaf perfect for breakfast or dessert. For more delicious recipes, visit Erika’s website.

Ingredients

BREAD

butter or coconut oil, for greasing

2 cups almond flour

¼ cup cassava flour, such as Otto’s cassava flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

zest of 1 lemon

3 eggs

¼ cup grass fed butter, ghee or coconut oil, melted

1/3 cup honey

¼ cup lemon juice

1 teaspoon lemon extract (optional)

1 cup fresh blueberries

COCONUT LEMON GLAZE

1/2 cup coconut butter

2 tablespoons maple syrup

2 tablespoons coconut oil

2-4 tablespoons water

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Directions

1. For the blueberry lemon loaf, preheat the oven to 350 F (177 C). Grease a 9 x 5-inch loaf pan with butter or coconut oil.

2. Whisk the almond flour with the cassava flour, baking soda, salt and lemon zest in a medium bowl.

