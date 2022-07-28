Lemon Blueberry Loaf from Erika Schlick

RICHMOND, Va. -- Blueberry and lemon are the perfect spring/summer flavor combination. Health food blogger and author Erika Schlick shares her recipe for a Blueberry Lemon Loaf perfect for breakfast or dessert. For more delicious recipes, visit Erika’s website.
Ingredients
BREAD
butter or coconut oil, for greasing
2 cups almond flour
¼ cup cassava flour, such as Otto’s cassava flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon salt
zest of 1 lemon
3 eggs
¼ cup grass fed butter, ghee or coconut oil, melted
1/3 cup honey
¼ cup lemon juice
1 teaspoon lemon extract (optional)
1 cup fresh blueberries
COCONUT LEMON GLAZE
1/2 cup coconut butter
2 tablespoons maple syrup
2 tablespoons coconut oil
2-4 tablespoons water
1 tablespoon lemon juice
Directions
1. For the blueberry lemon loaf, preheat the oven to 350 F (177 C). Grease a 9 x 5-inch loaf pan with butter or coconut oil.
2. Whisk the almond flour with the cassava flour, baking soda, salt and lemon zest in a medium bowl.