RICHMOND, Va. -- A beloved Richmond holiday tradition is celebrating a major milestone. Legendary Santa returns this season as the tradition marks 90 years of bringing Christmas cheer to generations of Central Virginia families.

Legendary Santa’s Richmond appearances began at Miller & Rhoads in 1936. After later appearing at the Thalhimers Convention Center, the tradition moved to the Children’s Museum in 2005. This year, families can visit Legendary Santa at the museum’s downtown location from Black Friday, November 27, through Christmas Eve.

Holiday activities also include the Fawn Shop, where children can independently select affordable gifts for family members with help from volunteers, along with the Holiday Village celebrating six holidays.

Legendary Santa will also be part of the 2026 Dominion Energy Christmas Parade on Saturday, December 5. The parade begins at 10 a.m. and features bands, floats, giant balloons and dance groups. Viewers can attend in person or watch live on CBS 6.

Children’s Museum 2626 West Broad Street Richmond, VA

Website: childrensmuseumocfrichmond.org

2026 Dominion Energy Christmas Parade: Saturday, December 5 at 10 a.m.

Watch: Live on CBS 6