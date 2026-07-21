Legacy Leaders conference to support the Fatherhood Foundation of Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Fatherhood Foundation of Virginia is bringing business leaders, community advocates, and families together for the Legacy Leaders Conference on August 4th, 2026, at The Commons in Richmond from 8 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
Hosted as part of the organization’s annual Father Figures fundraising competition, the event will feature networking opportunities, breakout sessions, and a keynote presentation
For more information about the conference and the Fatherhood Foundation of Virginia, visit their website.