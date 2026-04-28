Legacy Band brings Soul, Funk, and Jazz back to Virginia This Morning

RICHMOND, Va. -- Celebrating 10 years of music, friendship, and community, the Legacy Band returned to Virginia This Morning with their powerful blend of soul, R&B, funk, and jazz. Starting as a trio and growing into a nine-member family — the band has built a chemistry rooted in respect, love, and shared passion for their craft.

This June, fans can catch the Legacy Band at:

R&B is for Lovers – Lost in the Flowers Festival in Roanoke, June 6

Juneteenth Celebration with Parks & Recreation in Richmond, June 20

All White Bash at Kanawha Plaza in Richmond, June 27