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Legacy Band brings Soul, Funk, and Jazz back to Virginia This Morning

Legacy Band Returns to Virginia This Morning
Legacy Band Returns to Virginia This Morning
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RICHMOND, Va. -- Celebrating 10 years of music, friendship, and community, the Legacy Band returned to Virginia This Morning with their powerful blend of soul, R&B, funk, and jazz. Starting as a trio and growing into a nine-member family — the band has built a chemistry rooted in respect, love, and shared passion for their craft.

This June, fans can catch the Legacy Band at:

  • R&B is for Lovers – Lost in the Flowers Festival in Roanoke, June 6
  • Juneteenth Celebration with Parks & Recreation in Richmond, June 20
  • All White Bash at Kanawha Plaza in Richmond, June 27

Known for engaging live performances and creating unforgettable moments, the Legacy Band continues to bring people together through music.

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