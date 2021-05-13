Watch
Learn to dance with Fred Astaire Dance Studios of Richmond

Student Inna Burroughs talks with us about her experience at the studio and shows us the Jive with instructor Yehor Kuprianov!
Posted at 12:29 PM, May 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-13 12:29:21-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Are you ready to improve your dancing skills? Our friends at Fred Astaire Dance Studios of Richmond can transform your two left feet!

Fred Astaire Dance Studios of Richmond is located at 100 Arboretum Place, #110 in Richmond. For more information, give them a call at 804-476-8297 or click here to visit their website for a special introductory offer.

{*THIS SEGEMENT IS SPONSORED BY FRED ASTAIRE DANCE STUDIOS OF RICHMOND*}

