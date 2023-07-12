Watch Now
Learn more about Chesterfield County Government with Bryant & Stratton College

Posted at 1:24 PM, Jul 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-12 13:24:14-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Beth Murphy, campus director at Bryant & Stratton College joined us to share more about an upcoming lunch and learn featuring Chesterfield County Government.

Join the Richmond campus Wednesday, July 19th from noon to 1:30 pm for the Chesterfield County Government Lunch and learn and from 5:30pm to 7pm for their after-business hour event. Fall 2023 Classes begin Wednesday, September 6th. For more information from Bryant & Stratton College Richmond Campus, visit their website, Facebook, or give them a call at 888-839-1718.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BRYANT & STRATTON COLLEGE*}

