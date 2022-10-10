Learn about numerous programs at Bryant & Stratton College’s October Lunch and Learn

RICHMOND, Va. -- Beth Murphy, Campus Director at Bryant & Stratton College Richmond and Dr. Christine Fuselier, Dean of Instruction, at BSC Richmond stopped by to provide insight and information on the numerous programs available at Bryant & Stratton. Join our friends at the Richmond Campus of Bryant and Stratton College on October 19th from noon until 1:30 p.m. for their Lunch and Learn.

For more information about Bryant & Stratton College Richmond Campus or to enroll, visit their website , Facebook , or give them a call at 888-839-1718.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BRYANT & STRATTON COLLEGE*}

