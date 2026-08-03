Leanne Morgan Brings Her Storytelling Comedy to the Altria Theater

RICHMOND, Va. -- Beloved comedian Leanne Morgan is bringing her signature Southern charm and relatable storytelling to the Altria Theater in Richmond on August 6 and 7. Due to overwhelming demand, an additional performance was added!
Her upcoming Altria Theater performances promise an evening of heartfelt humor, hilarious observations about marriage and parenthood, and the warm storytelling style that has made her a fan favorite across the country.
For tickets and show information, visit the Altria Theater website.