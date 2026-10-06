Lead Hazard Awareness: Home Renovations and Fall Projects

RICHMOND, Va. -- As cooler weather arrives, many families are wrapping up outdoor projects or bringing home improvement projects indoors. With National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week coming up later this month, Virginia health officials encourage families to do a quick “Chip Check” before sanding, scraping, or repainting. Taking a few extra minutes to check for peeling or chipping paint can help protect children from lead exposure and keep your home safer. Janine Kerr, Health Educator with the Virginia Department of Health’s Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Program, stopped by our studio to share tips on how you can protect your family.

Click here [vdh.virginia.gov] [vdh.virginia.gov]to learn more about the Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Program.