Lauren Z. Ray’s Vegan Club Meetup

RICHMOND, Va. -- Lauren Z. Rayis a local content creator passionate about vegan food and travel. Today she stopped by our show to share more about her Vegan Club Meetup happening at Bingo Beer here in Richmond.

