Last-minute Valentine’s Day ideas from Adeina Anderson

RICHMOND, Va. -- Valentine’s Day is here! Our friend, crafting and lifestyle expert, Adeina Anderson joins us to share a few ideas perfect for Valentine’s Day! For more information, check out Adeina’s website.
Posted at 4:17 PM, Feb 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-12 16:17:06-05
RICHMOND, Va. -- Valentine’s Day is here! Our friend, crafting and lifestyle expert, Adeina Anderson joins us to share a few ideas perfect for Valentine’s Day! For more information, check out Adeina’s website.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.