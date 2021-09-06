Watch
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Last chance to enroll for Fall '21 at Bryant & Stratton College

items.[0].videoTitle
Beth Murphy, campus director at Bryant &amp; Stratton College, shares a few of the many programs Bryant &amp; Stratton has to offer, including their new Esports Management and Maternity Wellness certificate programs as well as what the semester will look like for students.
Posted at 12:32 PM, Sep 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-06 12:32:49-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Fall semester is here at Bryant & Stratton College and now is your last chance to enroll for this term. Beth Murphy, campus director at Bryant & Stratton College, shares a few of the many programs Bryant & Stratton has to offer, including their new Esports Management and Maternity Wellness certificate programs as well as what the semester will look like for students.

Fall 2021 classes start on Wednesday, September 8th. For more information about the Bryant & Stratton College Richmond Campus, visit their website, Facebook, or give them a call at 888-839-1718.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BRYANT & STRATTON COLLEGE*}

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-This-Morning-TOM-480x360.jpg

Watch CBS 6 This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.