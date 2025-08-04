Larry Carey’s delicious grilled stuffed salmon 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Our friend, Chef Larry Carey, owner of Fuzzy’s Lounge and Fuzzy’s Kitchen food truck, stopped by to share this recipe. For more information, check him out on Facebook.
Posted
RICHMOND, Va. -- Our friend, Chef Larry Carey, owner of Fuzzy’s Lounge and Fuzzy’s Kitchen food truck, stopped by to share this recipe. For more information, check him out on Facebook.
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.