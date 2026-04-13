Kroger Mid Atlantic Opens New Marketplace in Mechanicsville April 15

RICHMOND, Va. -- The first Kroger Marketplace in the Mechanicsville area is set to open Wednesday, April 15, 2026, at 6468 Mechanicsville Turnpike — and it’s bringing exciting new offerings to the community.

Spanning 118,000 square feet, this flagship store features expanded departments and unique products, including Mary’s cheese from New York, an all-new apparel section with activewear, and a wide variety of grocery, specialty, and household items.

Store Manager William Kearney invites the community to explore the marketplace’s wide selection and take advantage of the opening day specials.

Learn more at kroger.com

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY KROGER*}

