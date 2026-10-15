Kristen visits Colesville Nursery to preview their fall sale

RICHMOND, Va. -- Our Kristen Luehrs was live at Colesville Nursery in Ashland to give us a look at all their fall sale offerings this year!

Colesville Nursery will offer 20 percent off all retail Friday, October 16th (7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) through Saturday, October 17th (8 a.m. to 1 p.m.). Everything in stock is 20 percent off!

President and owner Kate Leffler also shared some planting tips with us and how to handle leaves!

Colesville Nursery is located at 14011 Nursery Road in Ashland. Click here to visit their website or give the team a call at 804-798-5472. You can also find them on Facebook and Instagram at @colesvillenursery.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY COLESVILLE NURSERY*}