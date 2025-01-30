Kemel Patton, The Line Dance King of RVA

RICHMOND, Va. -- Kemel Patton will be at Ladies Night Out at Stony Point Fashion Park. It’s happening Thursday, February 6th. The event will host line dancing, DIY flower bouquets, wine tastings, and more! ‘Ladies Night Out’ will run from 6:00PM to 8:00PM. For more information visit their website. Connect with Kemel on Facebook!
Posted
RICHMOND, Va. -- Kemel Patton will be at Ladies Night Out at Stony Point Fashion Park. It’s happening Thursday, February 6th. The event will host line dancing, DIY flower bouquets, wine tastings, and more! ‘Ladies Night Out’ will run from 6:00PM to 8:00PM. For more information visit their website. Connect with Kemel on Facebook!
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.