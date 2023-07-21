Keeping pets safe during flea and tick season

RICHMOND, Va. -- Flea and tick season is here. Dr. Lisa Lippman, a veterinarian, joined us to share ways you can protect your pets this summer. Fleas and ticks can be dangerous to both pets and humans, spreading diseases like Lyme disease and Rocky Mountain spotted fever. Click here for more information.
Posted at 9:27 AM, Jul 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-21 09:27:53-04
