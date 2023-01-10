Keep, Cash or Trash in 2023

RICHMOND, Va. -- Patrice J. Williams is the style expert and creator of Looking Fly on a Dime. Today she stopped by to share a few tips to streamline our wardrobe. For more information on Patrice, visit her Instagram page.
Posted at 12:03 PM, Jan 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-10 12:03:19-05
