Kalahari Resorts and Conventions opening in Spotsylvania County this November

RICHMOND, Va. -- Kalahari Resorts and Conventions is set to bring its signature African-themed experience to Spotsylvania County, Virginia, with a grand opening scheduled for later this year.

The sprawling new property will feature a 907-room hotel, a 150,000-square-foot convention center capable of hosting sit-down dinners for up to 2,000 guests, and an array of attractions including an indoor Adventure Park, indoor water park, and 12 food and beverage outlets.

As part of its immersive theming, Kalahari will showcase 45 African animal sculptures, including a 6,500-pound elephant and a 16-foot giraffe, transported on flatbeds for public viewing. The African motif will extend into the resort’s art installations, with stone carvings created by African artists featured in a dedicated art gallery.

For more information or to book your stay, visit kalahariresorts.com .

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY KALAHARI RESORTS*}

