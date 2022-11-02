Watch Now
K&M’s Deep Fried Wing Dings

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today, Marlene and Kevin Pegram, Owners of K & M Salmon Balls & Cakes, made their Virginia This Morning debut featuring their deep fried wings. For more information and their menu, visit the K&M Salmon Balls and Cakes website.

