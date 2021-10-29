Watch
Just a few days left to receive free floor installation this month with 50 Floor 

Today we take a trip “Back to the Future” with Kerry James who joined us live to tell us about the convenience that 50 Floor offers and the specials offered this month.
Posted at 1:41 PM, Oct 29, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- Today we take a trip “Back to the Future” with Kerry James who joined us live to tell us about the convenience that 50 Floor offers and the specials offered this month. Plus, how the team at 50 Floor will take care of all the heavy-lifting to provide you with beautiful new floors.

Through the end of October enjoy FREE installation of hardwood, laminate and vinyl flooring. Call (877) 50 FLOOR (3-5667) to learn more. Don’t forget, you can receive an extra $100 off with the promo code “Virginia This Morning”on their website.

