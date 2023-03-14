Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Junior League of Richmond’s 78th Annual Book & Author Event 

Today, Dagny Barone and CiCi Fortson of the Junior League stopped by to share more.
Posted at 1:45 PM, Mar 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-14 13:45:31-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Junior League of Richmond is looking forward to their 78th Annual Book and Author Event! Today, Dagny Barone and CiCi Fortson of the Junior League stopped by to share more. Take part in the event happening May 4th at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture. For more information, give them a call at 804-643-4886 or visit the Junior League website or the Book & Author Event website.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!