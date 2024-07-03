RICHMOND, Va. -- Dr. Yemaja Jubilee, Founder of CCC team and Kevin Faubian, Twin Lakes State Park Manger joined us to share more regarding the upcoming Juneteenth July Jubilee celebration happening July 5th and 6th at the Cedar Crest Conference Center at Twin Lakes State Park. For more information, visit their website.
Posted at 12:22 PM, Jul 03, 2024
