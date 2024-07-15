RICHMOND, Va. --Virginia Museum of History & Culture presents Julia Child & The Art of the Cocktail.Today, Paige Newman, Curator at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture and Barry Haneberg, Founder and Distiller at Virago Spirits joined us with all the details.

Event Details: August 22nd

6-8pm at Virginia Museum of History & Culture

The Virginia Museum of History and Culture is located at 428 N Arthur Ashe Boulevard in Richmond.Give them a call at 804-340-1800 or visit the website, VirginiaHistory.org .

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE VIRGINIA MUSEUM OF HISTORY AND CULTURE*}

