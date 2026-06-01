Jubilation in June – Celebrate Community|June 20th

RICHMOND, Va. -- Join Radio One Richmond for Jubilation in June, a dynamic celebration of community, culture, and togetherness, happening on June 20th at Midtown Green from 4pm - 9pm.

This vibrant event brings families, friends, and neighbors together for a day filled with live music, dance, delicious food, local art, and fun activities for all ages. Experience performances and workshops, shop from local vendors, and enjoy an inclusive atmosphere where everyone is welcome.

Jubilation in June is more than just a festival—it’s a joyful showcase of the diversity, creativity, and spirit that make our community unique. Whether you’re coming for the entertainment, the food, or to make new connections, there’s something for everyone!