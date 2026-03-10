Josh Lian performs live on Virginia This Morning

RICHMOND, Va. -- We’ve had many talented artists perform in our studio over the last 20 years, but it’s extra special when we can be part of their television debut.

Today, 19-year-old singer/songwriter Josh Lian stopped by to play a few songs with fiddle player Nathan Blow, including his original song “Blue Ridge Stars.”

Josh, a student at Liberty University, talked with us about how he got his start in music and his influences.

“Blue Ridge Stars” is out now, along with Josh’s latest release, “Lie To Me.”

You can find Josh on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook and listen to his music now on streaming platforms.