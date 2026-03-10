Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Josh Lian performs live on Virginia This Morning

“Blue Ridge Stars” is out now, along with Josh’s latest release, “Lie To Me.”
Posted
and last updated

RICHMOND, Va. -- We’ve had many talented artists perform in our studio over the last 20 years, but it’s extra special when we can be part of their television debut.

Today, 19-year-old singer/songwriter Josh Lian stopped by to play a few songs with fiddle player Nathan Blow, including his original song “Blue Ridge Stars.”

Josh, a student at Liberty University, talked with us about how he got his start in music and his influences.

“Blue Ridge Stars” is out now, along with Josh’s latest release, “Lie To Me.”

You can find Josh on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook and listen to his music now on streaming platforms.

