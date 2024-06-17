Jon Sealy’s “The King Street Affair”

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today, Author Jon Sealy joined us live in-studio to share more about his latest book, The King Street Affair. Join him for a book signing and discussion called, “The State of Southern Fiction” happening at Fountain BookStore, June 18th at 6 pm. For more information, visit his website.
Posted at 1:32 PM, Jun 17, 2024
RICHMOND, Va. -- Today, Author Jon Sealy joined us live in-studio to share more about his latest book, The King Street Affair. Join him for a book signing and discussion called, “The State of Southern Fiction” happening at Fountain BookStore, June 18th at 6 pm. For more information, visit his website.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.