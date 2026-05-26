Join United Way’s Women Rise High Tea 

RICHMOND, Va. -- The United Way of Greater Richmond and Petersburg invites you to their High Tea fundraiser, supporting the Women Rise program for single mothers. This special event takes place June 4 from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM at the University of Richmond’s Jepson Alumni Center. Enjoy tea, delicious food, and a vibrant atmosphere. Proceeds help single moms cover child care costs as they pursue higher education.

Can’t attend? You can still join the live auction or donate online! Learn more, apply to the Women Rise program, or get involved at yourunitedway.org .

