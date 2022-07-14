Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Join in the 2022 Anthem Lemonaid Event presented by Richmond Ford

Jessica Noll spoke with Thomas Carley, the Anthem LemonAid 2022 LemonAid Ambassador, and Vaughan Clark, Special Events Coordinator at the Children’s Hospital Foundation, about this year’s Anthem LemonAid presented by Richmond Ford.
Posted at 1:59 PM, Jul 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-14 13:59:54-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Jessica Noll spoke with Thomas Carley, the Anthem LemonAid 2022 LemonAid Ambassador, and Vaughan Clark, Special Events Coordinator at the Children’s Hospital Foundation, about this year’s Anthem LemonAid presented by Richmond Ford July 22nd through the 24th.

For more information, visit the Anthem LemonAid website or call 804-912-3727. You'll also find them on Facebook and be sure to use the hashtag #RVALemonChallenge!

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL FOUNDATION*}

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!