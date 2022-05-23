Watch
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Join Bryant & Stratton College for their June Lunch and Learn 

Videos
Join Bryant & Stratton College for their June Lunch and Learn.mp4
Posted at 3:54 PM, May 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-23 15:54:21-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- It’s never too late to take the leap and further your education! Beth Murphy, Campus Director at Bryant & Stratton College Richmond, shares her insight and information on the numerous programs available at Bryant & Stratton. Join BSC Richmond for their Lunch and Learn on June 15th from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. For more information about Bryant & Stratton College Richmond Campus or to enroll, visit their website, Facebook, or give them a call at 888-839-1718.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BRYANT & STRATTON COLLEGE*}

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!