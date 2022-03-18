Watch
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Johnny Lee Long Band: King Nimrod

The Johnny Lee Long Band performs their new single King Nimrod from their new CD The Walk.
Posted at 2:06 PM, Mar 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-18 14:06:32-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Johnny Lee Long Band performs their new single King Nimrod from their new CD The Walk. You can follow Johnny Lee Long on Instagram @johnny.l.long.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!