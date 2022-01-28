Watch
Johnny Lee Long Band: Caliente 

Johnny Lee Long Band performs Caliente!
Posted at 1:00 PM, Jan 28, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- The Johnny Lee Long Band performs their new single Caliente from their new CD The Walk. You can follow Johnny Lee Long on Instagram @johnny.l.long.

