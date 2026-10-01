Jill's Blankets is providing comfort and care to cancer patients: how you can help on Oct. 5

RICHMOND, Va. -- Chemotherapy treatment can be long and uncomfortable. That’s why nonprofit Jill’s Blankets provides cancer patients with comfort, warmth and love in the form of hand-tied fleece blankets.

They’ve set an impressive goal for themselves this year, and they could use your help to push them across the finish line. Jill’s Blankets is approaching its 10,000th blanket made and is raising $10,000 to continue its mission!

Board members Jenna Vasu and Kathy Williford joined us in studio to chat about a special blanket-making event and how you can join the cause.

Jill’s Blankets was created in memory of Jill Ward. While undergoing treatment for pancreatic cancer from 2008 until 2013, Jill made fleece blankets for cancer patients at treatment and infusion centers around Richmond. After she passed in July 2013, several of her friends created the nonprofit as a way to continue her legacy of love.

You can volunteer to cut and tie fleece blankets at their special event Monday, October 5 at Trinity United Methodist Church (Trinity Hall), located at 903 Forest Avenue. There are three sessions: 9:30am to 12pm, 2 to 4pm and 6 to 9pm. Learn how to sign up by clicking here.

Click here to visit their website.