Jessica and Andrias take up Pickleball! 

Posted at 4:18 PM, Feb 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-12 16:18:08-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Pickleball has risen in popularity in recent years! Today Jessica and Andrias visited and spoke with Jon Laaser, the COO and CO-Owner of Performance Pickleball who shared more and give a quick lesson. For more information, visit the Performance Pickleball website.

