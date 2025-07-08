Jackie’s Restaurant makes mac and cheese with candied yams in the Virginia This Morning kitchen

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Chef Coyotita Wilhoit and owner Carleen Burrell visited the studio.
RICHMOND, Va. -- Chef Coyotita Wilhoit and owner Carleen Burrell of Jackie’s Restaurant took over the Virginia This Morning kitchen today! They showed Bill and Courtney how to make a delicious mac and cheese with candied yams. Jackie’s Restaurant is located at 1241 N. Laburnum Avenue in Henrico.

